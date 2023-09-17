As we head into the coming week, the weather looks to turn quiet and seasonable for the Tennessee Valley.

High pressure will start to build over our region this week leading to plenty of sunshine and dry weather. A light north-northwesterly wind flow will help filter in drier air into the different levels of the atmosphere. As this dry air filters in, it will help evaporate some of the moisture lowering the humidity and decreasing cloud cover.

High pressure at the surface will not only lead to sunshine and dry weather, but it will support seasonable temperatures for this time of year.

Normally during this time of September, the high temperature is 86 degrees here in Huntsville. This week, many across the area will observe temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s. With dew points forecast to be in the 50s, it will stay comfortable the entire week.

Waking up in the morning will be just as nice with lows forecast to be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Look At September So Far:

So far for the month of September, we have observed just below normal rainfall and below average temperatures here in Huntsville. This is looking at temperatures and rain totals to date. The average temperature, a combination of highs and lows, to date for Huntsville is currently 76.6 degrees. This is four-tenths of a degree cooler than normal, 77 degrees.

When it comes to rainfall, Huntsville has received about 1.20 inches of rain. Normally at this point of the month, we see about two inches of rain, and we are currently seeing a deficit of 0.75 inches.