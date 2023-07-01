Strong to severe storms tracked through the region Saturday afternoon producing damaging winds and hail. Many across the area also saw some pretty interesting cloud formations including the one pictured below.

Courtesy: Shelia Robinson

The photo above, taken by News 19 viewer Shelia Robinson, shows what appears to be a tornado that touched down in Decatur Saturday afternoon. While this may appear to be a tornado, Meteorologist Jessica Camuto did reach out to the National Weather Service – they too determined there was no defined rotation.

This cloud type is known as a ‘scud cloud’, they are most commonly mistaken as a tornado because they are low-ragged cloud fragments near the updraft of a storm

Courtesy: Nick Driver

Above is another angle of the scud cloud in Decatur. No wall cloud is present in the photo and there is also no sign of rotation.

While these clouds appear scary, they are harmless, and these clouds are associated with cool moist air. An example of this would be a thunderstorm outflow boundary.

With more storms in the forecast Sunday afternoon, make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts if they are issued.