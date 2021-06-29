Scattered Storms Through Friday; Nice Weekend

What’s left of Tropical Storm Danny is now moving west across Central Alabama this afternoon. While many of us have missed out on significant rain from Danny’s remnants, those south of the Tennessee River and in Northwest Alabama have seen some heavier downpours. Additional scattered showers and storms could bubble up this afternoon, but they would be very hit or miss.

Additional showers and storms are likely through Friday, especially Thursday and Friday with a cold front slowly approaching from the northwest acting as a trigger for additional storm development.

At this point, nothing stands out as a *severe* weather threat, but some storms through Friday could produce gusty winds around 40 mph, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. These summertime thunderstorms are the most intense weather most people experience all year. All told, rainfall totals will climb as high as 3 or 4 inches through Friday across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

Holiday Weekend

The front actually pushes on through Friday. That’s good news for the weekend, because it means we usher in some cooler and drier weather for the 4th. Not only do we see temperatures several degrees below average, but we also see a significant drop in humidity.

That’s fantastic news for those with plans on the 4th! No rain is in the forecast for any fireworks shows or grill outs, and we’ll feel a nice, refreshing drop in the humidity.

