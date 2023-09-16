Saturday has already started off with some scattered showers and storms. There will continue to be chances for scattered rain showers and storms through the rest of the day.

CLICK HERE for News 19’s Interactive Radar 🌩️🌦️☔

While many of us will see scattered rain showers, some of us could get thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. While we do not anticipate severe weather, some storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.

With so many outdoor activities taking place across the Valley today, and the threat of lighting, it would not be a bad idea to have lightning alerts on in our Live Alert 19 app.

Rainfall amounts for Saturday look to be close to half an inch in most locations. Some parts of the Tennessee Valley may see closer to one inch of rain by the end of the day.

If you were looking for better weather, look no further than Sunday afternoon. A cold front will arrive Sunday morning with a chance for a few isolated showers through the morning. Then, it will clear us out heading into the afternoon, with more sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.