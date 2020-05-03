Scattered Storms Monday and Tuesday; Some Could Be Strong

After midnight Sunday night, a few scattered showers and storms develop across the Tennessee Valley. These will continue through the early morning hours Monday.

Scattered downpours Monday morning

Additional thunderstorms form in the late afternoon and evening Monday. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. There isn’t a slam-dunk severe weather threat here, but these could be loud and impactful storms.

Strong storms possible Monday afternoon and night

A cold front moves through on Tuesday, triggering additional showers and storms. Again, some of these could be loud and impactful.

Additional storms develop Tuesday afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined parts of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee in a Marginal Risk on Monday. This means while widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could be strong and perhaps one or two storms could briefly become severe (≥58mph winds and/or 1″ hail). On Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center only has us in the General Thunderstorm category, but a few of those storms could be impactful too.

SPC Day 2 Outlook

While a few storms could be strong, this doesn’t look like a big severe weather day. Having said that, these kind of storms can cause problems. The best practice on days like Monday and Tuesday is to head indoors when you hear thunder, and practice common sense.

