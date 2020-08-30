Scattered Storms Likely Over Next Couple Days; Some Strong

We’re starting off the new week on a stormy note. Storms will gradually increase in coverage through the day today, and some of those storms could potentially be strong.

We’ll likely see another round of storms overnight into Monday morning too, and those storms will also have the potential to be on the strong side.





The Storm Prediction Center has put all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee in a *Marginal Risk* for severe weather.

What that means is that most storms today won’t be severe, but they could be intense. The strongest storms today could produce wind damage, small hail, and torrential rainfall. Days like this don’t often produce tornadoes, but they can sometimes produce tornadoes. Odds are, we deal with a few stronger storms this afternoon, overnight, and Monday morning, but we’ll be here in case things get more intense than expected to keep you up to date. There’s no need to cancel your plans for the day, but make sure you have a way to receive weather information like Live Alert 19 or a NOAA Weather Radio.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook