Fewer storms ahead on Sunday

Locally-heavy storms rumbled across North Alabama and Tennessee Saturday leaving behind some healthy rainfall totals and cooler air! One rain gauge near Huntsville International Airport (Intermodal Facility) registered 1.18″ of rain since midnight. Saturday afternoon’s storms thin out this evening; patchy thick fog develops overnight as temperatures settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s through Sunday morning.

Sunday features more sun, fewer storms (but still a few), and hotter air: highs around 90°F with a heat index in the mid-90s. The chance of any one given spot in North Alabama or Southern Tennessee getting measurable rain Sunday is only 10%; that means most of us get nothing, but a few could get a very heavy, quick downpour between 11 AM and 8 PM.

Next week’s outlook

School starts for more systems next week, and the weather will be standard summertime fare! Expect daytime highs in the 90s with a heat index (noon to 5 PM) around 95°F to 101°F.

Huntsville’s average high temperature in the second full week of August comes in at 91-92°F. The average low is close to 70°F, and we usually have some scattered storms in the area! Be on alert, though. Afternoon storms this time of year can bring some serious wind with them because of downbursts (often called microbursts).

Those strong winds are hard to detect before they develop, so anytime one of these big summer downpours develops nearby, but on guard that it could kick up some strong wind gusts in a short time!

