Scattered heavy storms likely at times overnight and on Thursday

More occasionally-heavy storms move through the area at times Thursday. All-day rain? No. A chance of some rain at almost any time? Yes.

Showers and a few storms begin early Thursday over Tennessee and northwestern Alabama and track southeast through the morning.

This first wave ends around 1-2 PM, and then more spotty, hit-or-miss, locally-heavy thunderstorms ‘pop’ again as temperatures slowly recover into the lower and middle 80s between 2 PM and 5 PM. A few storms Thursday afternoon and evening could pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and a lot of lightning: especially from around Cullman, Albertville and Fort Payne southward through Central Alabama.

High school football games on Thursday evening may have to contend with a lightning delay (or at the very least wet bleachers after earlier rainfall). The farther south a game is played, the more likely it is that you have to deal with a downpour.

At these games Thursday evening, temperatures will be in the 70s with a gentle south-southwest wind as the isolated evening thunderstorms fade away:

Track the rain and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

