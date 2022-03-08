So far the month of March has been the battle of the seasons, which seems to also be the case for this year! We started off this week on the mild side but will end it off on the colder side. After steady rain moves through the region Tuesday night, attention will then turn to a strong cold front passage late Friday through early Saturday. This frontal passage will bring the chance of rain showers, wintry mix, snow showers, and cold air to the region.

There will be many contributing factors to determine how much snow we could actually see here in the Tennessee Valley. Our region looks to remain on the cooler side of the low-pressure system, so precipitation at first will be in the form of rain. The amount of cold air that is ushered and when it arrives behind the frontal passage will determine how fast we see the transition from rain to wintry precipitation. At this vantage point, all precipitation looks to fully transition over to snow showers by Friday night meaning some amount of snow accumulation is expected. If there is an extended period of the wintry mix before snowfall it would limit the total amount we see.

Model One – Potential For Accumulation



Baron 15K Snowfall Potential

This first model shows rain showers moving into the area by the evening hours Friday. Being on the warmer side of the system at first, showers will be in the form of rain. The limited instability will keep thunderstorms isolated in coverage. A period of wintry mix will be possible between 6 and 10 pm as the colder air begins to filter it before it all transitions over to snow.

With a faster transition from rain to snow, it will limit the time period for a wintry mix. This longer period of snowfall combined with colder air will increase the chance of accumulating snow. The best chance for this would be in areas along the Tennessee border and north because this is where the coldest air would be. Remember this is only just one model we look at and a lot can change between now and Friday night!

Model Two – Little To No Accumulation



GFS Snowfall Potential

The GFS model is much slower with the frontal passage, leading to mainly dry conditions for Friday and only spotty showers for the evening. As the colder air is filtered in behind the frontal passage, a brief period of the wintry mix is expected. Still seeing a full transition to snow showers, but with a later frontal passage, it limits the amount of time snow will actually fall. This is why snow accumulation would be lower and mainly confined to the higher elevations. Remember this is only just one model we look at and a lot can change between now and Friday night!

No matter what happens it is safe to say old man winter is not done with us here in the Tennessee Valley. Rain will transition to a wintry mix to finally ending in the snow. The main question that remains is when this transition will occur, the earlier the transition the higher chances are for accumulating snowfall. We are still days out from this event so stick with the Weather Authority as we continue to fine-tune this forecast.

Blast of Arctic Cold Air

Arctic cold air returns

Potential wind chill values Saturday morning

Along with the snow potential, we will see a sharp change in temperatures Friday night! A blustery north/northwest wind will pump in arctic cold air from the north leading to very chilly temperatures Saturday. Highs on Saturday are forecasted to only reach the mid to upper 30s which is almost 30 degrees below average for this time of year!

Winds will be on the stronger side Friday evening through Saturday. This strong wind sustained from 10 to 20 mph with gusts upwards of 35 mph will lead to bitterly cold wind chill values. Early Saturday morning wind chill values could range from the low to mid and upper teens, with the coldest occurring in portions of southern middle Tennessee.