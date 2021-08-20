Saturday Storms: more heavy rainfall, a few strong thunderstorms

Several waves of heavy rain and storms pass through Alabama and Tennessee on Saturday!

Heavy rainfall: 1-2″ of rain on average, localized 3-5″ where multiple heavy storms pass

Gusty winds: some thunderstorms could produce wind gusts over 50 MPH Saturday afternoon

Lightning: frequent lightning strikes are likely with the strongest storms

In the short-term…

Locally-heavy rainfall over the past week added up to more than eight inches based on radar estimates in a few communities; the highest measured totals came in at 5.95″ in Russellville, 5.28″ at Bridgeport, 5.11″ in Muscle Shoals, and 4.63″ in Fort Payne.

That’s how these scattered storms work, and that’s the kind of thing we expect to happen through tonight, Saturday and Sunday. Be ready for scattered heavy thunderstorms: some with heavy rain, wind gusts over 40 MPH, and a lot of lightning. Daytime highs on Friday reach the lower and middle 80s away from the scattered showers and storms.

Good news for most high school football games tonight! Rain and storms look much more limited than we expected a day ago, so while some rain is still possible, we do not expect widespread, high-impact heavy storms this evening in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

Stormy for Saturday

Several waves of scattered, heavy thunderstorms develop on Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There’s potential for a few severe storms (mainly from strong winds) nearby, so be alert as these storms blow through the area.

Saturday’s chance of rain stays high all day long and into the evening. That doesn’t mean it rains all day in every single spot; it does mean we will have some rain in the area virtually all day long.

Futurecast simulated radar shows the general pattern of storms on Saturday: two main rounds from morning to afternoon, the strongest occurring over western Alabama and Mississippi between noon and 6 PM.

Some storms may also cause localized flooding! If you see water flowing over a road, do not try to drive through it! One single storm in Franklin County Thursday afternoon dropped eight inches of rain in two hours; not many will have that kind of flooding ability, but even 2-3″ in two hours can be a big problem.

The heaviest storms begin shifting southwest of the Tennessee Valley area on Sunday, but we still have potential for some afternoon ‘pop up’ storms that happen here and there. It gets hotter with fewer storms: highs near 90°F with a heat index around 100°F.

