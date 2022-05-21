It will be a busy weekend across the area with plenty of events going on! Whether you are heading out to the Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair or to the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo make sure you stay weather aware. Although the majority of the day is looking dry, isolated showers and storms will be possible during the peak daytime heating hours. When heading out the door make sure to grab the sunscreen, sunglasses, and an umbrella.

We will continue to experience the hot and humid conditions Saturday. The strong southwesterly wind flow will keep the hot and humid air in place over the region. This will lead to another day of highs near the low 90s, with the heat index in some locations nearing the mid-90s. We will finally see a relief from the heat and humidity late Sunday into the coming week.

Storm Threat

After a mainly quiet start to the weekend, besides a pop-up shower or storm, the main weather maker moves in for Saturday night. A cold front passage Saturday night will lead to a line of showers and embedded thunderstorms to track through the region. The window for activity looks to open between 9-10 pm across northwest Alabama.

As the line tracks through the Tennessee Valley it will begin to weaken. Thankfully, with the frontal passage occurring overnight, the severe weather threat is low but not zero. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible, mainly for areas west of I-65. The front will then stall to the south of our area keeping the unsettled weather around for Sunday. After a brief lull in precipitation Sunday morning, redevelopment is expected for the afternoon and evening hours. The rain activity on Sunday will be scattered in coverage, make sure to have the umbrella handy if you have door plans.

The main storm threat will come along the cold front passage Saturday night. The area which will be most prone to isolated strong to severe storm development. The line of storms will push through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The main concern from storms Saturday night and Sunday afternoon will be locally heavy rainfall, strong winds, and frequent lightning. Make sure you stay weather aware this weekend and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts if they are issued.

In Need Of Rain

So far for the month of May, Huntsville has only seen 0.89 inches of rainfall, this is over 2 inches below average for this time of year. It is not only in the Huntsville area that we are seeing the rain deficit, it is occurring all across the Tennessee Valley. With the latest drought monitor update, our entire area is now experiencing ‘Abnormally Dry’ conditions. Thankfully, unsettled weather is looking to continue in our region allowing for plenty of chances for rainfall!