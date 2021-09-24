Sam Is Now A Hurricane – Still No Threat To the United States

Sam became a hurricane Friday morning with winds at 75 mph (Category 1). The system strengthens over the weekend and likely becomes a major hurricane then.

The official track takes it north of the Lesser Antilles. At this point, no major landmasses will be affected. Just higher waves and rip currents are in the forecast for those islands. Computer models also keep Sam north and east.





Intensity guidance brings Sam to a major hurricane over the weekend. Some bring it to a Category 4! Either way, a major impact isn’t in the forecast.

Here is the 4am advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN Hurricane Sam Advisory Number 7 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 500 AM AST Fri Sep 24 2021 ...SAM IS NOW A HURRICANE... ...RAPID INTENSIFICATION FORECAST TO CONTINUE... SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST...0900 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION: 11.5N 42.2W ABOUT 1470 MILES ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 75 MPH PRESENT MOVEMENT: WEST AT 15 MPH MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 993 MB - 29.33 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS: NONE -------------------- DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 11.5 North, longitude 42.2 West. Sam is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A decrease in forward speed and a motion toward the west-northwest are expected over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid intensification is forecast to continue, and Sam is likely to become a major hurricane tonight or early Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- None. NEXT ADVISORY ------------- Next complete advisory at 1100 AM AST. $$ Forecaster Cangialosi