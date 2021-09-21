‘Sam’ is likely to develop by the end of the week

‘Peter’ & ‘Rose’, tropical systems in the Atlantic, are continuing to weaken as they move toward the NW. One area of interest that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring in the Atlantic is just off the west coast of Africa.

There is a 60% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of development in the next 5 days. Luckily, whether this system becomes our next named storm, it will not bring any immediate threats to land.

Here is the latest Tropical Discussion:

A small but concentrated area of showers and storms is redeveloping along a tropical wave located a few hundred miles of the southwest coast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conductive for development, and a Tropical Depression is likely to form by Thursday or Friday while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours: medium (60%)

Formation chance through five days: high (90%) A gale-force, non-tropical low pressure, the remnants of Odette, is located about 700 miles west-northwest of the western most Azores. This low could aquire some subtropical characteristics over marginally warm waters over the next few days while it executes a small cyclonic loop over the north centeral Atlantic Ocean. However, by the end of the week, this system is expected to encounter more hostile enviornmental conditions. Additional information on this system, including gale warnings, in the Hihg Seas Forecast issued by the National Weather Service. Formation chance through 48 hours: low (20%)

Formation chance through 5 days: medium (40%)

Forecaster Papin