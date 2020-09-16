Sally’s Slow Movement and Complex Setup Made For Difficult Forecast

Slow moving hurricanes are the worst. Not just for the impacts they cause, but for the headache they are to forecast. Most of the time , the National Hurricane Center forecast cone isn’t going to move all that much within 24 hours of a landfall. That wasn’t the case with Sally as the track had to be shifted eastward as Sally wobbled and lifted further northeast a little ahead of schedule.

The path this storm took was crazy! Look at all those zigs and zags. Slow moving storms like this are kind of like a spinning top on a flat table. You know it’s going to wobble around, but you can’t predict exactly where it’s going to wobble around.

The impacts are tough to get right in slow moving storms too. One of the toughest things to forecast correctly in tropical forecasting is storm intensity. Typically, a slow moving hurricane just off the Alabama coast won’t intensify that much, because it upwells cooler water from below, especially in the shallower waters on the Continental Shelf. This storm actually had “downwelling” instead. And that kept sea surface temperatures from cooling too much.

I've been watching this buoy closely and I am a bit perplexed. The SST here stabilized at 83.5F the last 6 hours despite also experiencing the strongest winds over the last 6 hours.



Could we be seeing more "downwelling" given the onshore wind orientation, limiting SST decrease? — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) September 15, 2020

Actually now that I look at it, the buoy winds are almost exactly due E, parallel to the coast.



I am certainly not an ocean dynamist, but I think the Ekman transport here favors downwelling in this case & may limit more subsurface related cooling? pic.twitter.com/59vzW4sDsR — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) September 15, 2020

This is likely at least partially why Sally intensified a bit more than forecast prior to landfall. We’re going to be dissecting this storm for a while, because of how unusual it was, but Sally is a humbling reminder to all of us who work with extreme weather just how difficult storms can be to predict.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook