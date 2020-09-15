Sally Remains Significant Threat to Alabama Gulf Coast

Despite a downgrade to a category 1 hurricane, Sally’s threat to the Alabama Gulf Coast remains about the same. While wind damage was and remains a threat with Sally, the primary threats have always been life threatening storm surge, and catastrophic, perhaps historic flooding along the Northern Gulf Coast.





Surge is determined by storm location and very small scale geographic features. You’ll notice that, based on a storm making landfall West of Mobile, we’d expect the highest surge totals to generally be along the immediate coastline and the western end of Bays, as well as the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

Mobile County-Gulf Of Mexico

Dauphin Island

SW Mobile Bay

Mobile Metro & Mobile-Tensaw Delta

Daphne/Fairhope/E Mobile Bay

Bon Secour/SE Mobile Bay

Fort Morgan

Gulf Shores West

Gulf Shores/Romar Beach

Orange Beach, Perdido Pass, Ono Island, Cotton Bayou, Terry Cove

Wolf Bay Storm Surge Forecast Along Alabama’s Gulf Coast

We also expect Sally to bring some rain and wind to North Alabama too. We’ve got more on our forecast discussion about how Sally impacts us.

Track Sally using our interactive hurricane tracker below, or using Live Alert 19.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook