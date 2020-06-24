Saharan Dust Moves Into The Tennessee Valley: What Are The Impacts?

The Saharan Air Layer, a layer of dry, dusty air from the Saharan Desert, will move into the Tennessee Valley later this week. While this isn’t something that makes a big impact, you might notice some subtle changes to the sky, and our weather by this weekend.

I want to stress this is not unusual this time of year. This often happens in the summer… but… the amount of dust we’ll see is more than normal for us.

What this means for you:

Skies will be much hazier than normal.

Air quality will be reduced somewhat. Sunsets and sunrises will be more vibrant than normal. If you’re asthmatic, or sensitive to lowered air quality, you may have some issues towards the end of the week. This probably won’t be an issue for most of us, but you may notice your allergies or asthma acting up a bit towards the end of the week, especially if you’re sensitive to dust.

– Alex Puckett

