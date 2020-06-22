Saharan Dust Moves Into The Tennessee Valley Later This Week

We’ve started to see some seriously dusty air from the Saharan Desert make its way into the Caribbean the past couple of days. While getting Saharan dust to move into the Caribbean this time of year is normal, the amount of dust is certainly more than we normally see.

Ok, last dust pic for today and this one is perhaps the most incredible yet. The comparison photos were sent to me from Mirco Ferro who lives in St. Barthelemy. Check the dates in the photos (top is from March) – both are unfiltered or altered in any way. #SAL #DUST pic.twitter.com/FBwOG5ly1E — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) June 21, 2020 Dusty air moving into the Caribbean as seen from St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Some of this dusty air will make its way into the Tennessee Valley later this week.

Dusty Saharan air moves into Alabama later this week

I want to stress this is not unusual this time of year. This often happens in the summer… but… the amount of dust we’ll see is more than normal for us.

What this means for you:

Skies will be much hazier than normal.

Air quality will be reduced somewhat. Sunsets and sunrises will be more vibrant than normal. If you’re asthmatic, or sensitive to lowered air quality, you may have some issues towards the end of the week. This probably won’t be an issue for most of us, but you may notice your allergies or asthma acting up a bit towards the end of the week, especially if you’re sensitive to dust.

– Alex Puckett

