Saharan Air Layer Will Keep Tropics Quiet

As we enter the infancy of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Saharan Air Layer will help keep things in the tropics quiet as we head into next week.

Dry, warm, dusty air from the Saharan Desert will blow towards the Gulf Coast next week.

Some of this air might even creep into North Alabama next week, although I don’t anticipate it to cause any significant air quality issues. Often, the dusty air can lead to more vibrant sunrises and sunsets. If you’re headed to the beach next week, look out for some rather pretty early mornings and evenings, if the weather cooperates that is.

Alex Puckett

