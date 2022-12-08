We have had several rounds of rain over the past week with still more to come in the days ahead. All of this rainfall has led to some improvement in drought conditions across our area.

So far this month we have picked up more than 2 inches of rainfall. We are 1.19 inches above where our typical rainfall amounts are for this time of the month. December is typically our wettest month of the year. Coming in with a monthly average rainfall of 5.87 inches.

The rainfall that we have picked up so far this month has given some improvement in our local drought conditions. Much of the area has gone from Moderate and Severe drought conditions last week to Dry and Moderate conditions this week.

With more rounds of rain coming in the days ahead and a lot of December still to come, drought conditions will likely continue to improve. Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest forecast.