Through the weekend and into next week, there will be a couple of rounds of rain to come through the Tennessee Valley. This will add up to quite a bit of rainfall for our area over the next seven days.

The first round of showers comes on Friday and Saturday. This will lead to a messy start for the holiday weekend. While the bulk of the rain looks to come during the day, a few of these showers may linger into the night on New Year’s Eve.

After a brief break on Sunday, another round of showers and storms sets up for the first part of the week. Some of these storms on Tuesday could be strong, and the Weather Authority will continue to monitor this system for changes.

Rainfall totals over the next seven days will come close to 3 inches in many locations. The higher amounts will likely come to the south and east. While Northwest Alabama will likely see closer to 2 inches of rain from these rounds of showers and storms.

The Weather Authority will continue to track these rounds of showers and storms in the days ahead.