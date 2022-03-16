It seems like we just keep getting rounds and rounds of rain across northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. So far this month, we have picked up over 3″ of rain in Huntsville. This puts us at 0.48″ above where we normally would be this time of the month.

In terms of the year so far, we have measured 17.51″ of rain in Huntsville. Which puts us at 4.76″ above normal.

Our wettest March on record is 1980 with a rainfall total of 17.00″. Our wettest year on record is 1989 with a yearly rainfall total of 73.58″. While we are not close to either of these record-setting totals yet, there is more rain in the forecast over the next seven days. Any more rain that we get will just continue to add to our growing monthly and yearly totals. Read more about the next round of showers and storms.