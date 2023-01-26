After being virtual for the past couple of years, Rocket City Weather Fest is making an in-person return to The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) on February 4, 2023. This free community event is great for all ages in the Tennesee Valley.

The event will be held at UAH on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 9 AM until 3 PM. This is a great event for anyone that has an interest in the weather. At the event, visitors will be able to learn about the weather, engage with professional meteorologists, and learn how to prepare for weather hazards.

There will be a variety of speakers at the event including broadcast meteorologists, The National Weather Service, Emergency Management Agencies, NASA scientists, and UAH students and professors. In addition to talks, there will be exhibitors, kids’ activities, research vehicles and building tours, weather balloon launches, and more.

Members of The News 19 Weather Authority will be in attendance. They will be on-site to talk about all things weather, meet and greet fans, and give tours of Storm Hunter 19.