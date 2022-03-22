A Flood Warning goes in effect for the Paint Rock River from late Wednesday night through early Friday morning. At 9:00 am Tuesday the river level was at 6.6 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 15.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening.

At 15.0 feet, floodwaters affect mostly the bottomland along the river. Including low-lying farms and pasturelands. This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.

A Flood Warning goes in effect for the Big Nance Creek from Wednesday afternoon through early Friday morning. At 9:00 am Tuesday the river level was at 4.0 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening.

At 16.0 feet, water begins to cover roads south of downtown Courtland. This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 02/23/1971.

A Flood Warning goes in effect for the Flint River from Wednesday evening through late Thursday morning. At 9:00 am Tuesday the river level was at 9.0 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below the flood stage early Thursday morning.

At 17.0 feet, water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. This compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.