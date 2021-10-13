River Clay Fine Arts Festival Forecast

The River The River Clay Fine Arts Festival is set to return to Decatur this upcoming weekend, October 16th & 17th. Luckily, we will be seeing a break from both the warm and muggy conditions heading into the weekend!

A cold front will move through the region late Friday afternoon into Friday night. This will bring the potential for scattered rain shower activity during this time period. The majority of this activity will taper off by Saturday morning; though a stray shower can no be completed ruled out. By the afternoon hours Saturday, thanks to some dry air being ushered in, cloud cover will begin to break leading to some sunshine! Sunday will be the nicest day, with plenty of sunshine and limited cloud cover!

River Clay Fine Arts Festival returns in October, welcomes over 50 artists

After seeing temperatures in the 80s this week, above average for this time of year, we will see a cool down for the weekend! This will be thanks to a shift in the wind direction. Behind the above mentioned frontal passage, a northerly wind will usher in some cooler and drier air into the region. Temperatures for this weekend will feel more like fall, with temperatures ranging from near 70 Saturday to the low 70s by Sunday!

At this vantage point, the comfortable & seasonable temperatures look to continue into early next week! On top of this, an area of high pressure will help keep us dry and sunny!