Rip Current Threat Along Alabama’s Coastline Through Holiday Weekend

We’ve discussed rip currents quite a bit on the blog, and there’s a reason. They’re the biggest weather-related killer along Alabama’s beaches. They kill more people than tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, or lightning. Rip currents will again be a threat through the (usually quite busy) holiday weekend along Alabama’s beaches.

What is a rip current?:

“Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that are prevalent along the East, Gulf, and West coasts of the U.S., as well as along the shores of the Great Lakes.

Moving at speeds of up to eight feet per second, rip currents can move faster than an Olympic swimmer.

Panicked swimmers often try to counter a rip current by swimming straight back to shore—putting themselves at risk of drowning because of fatigue.

Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year, but it is estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually. If caught in a rip current, don’t fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle.”

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE