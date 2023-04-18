The week has started off beautiful weather-wise for the area thanks to an area of high pressure. As we head into the second half of the week a frontal passage will lead to an increase in rain activity and a change in the weather pattern for the region!

A cold front will approach the region Friday, with a strong southerly win ahead of it clouds will build in. While the greatest chance for rainfall will come Friday night into Saturday morning, scattered showers will be possible Friday afternoon west of I65. As the front tracks east pockets of moderate to heavy rain and embedded storms are likely to develop along the front.

The main impacts storms will pose will be localized heavy rainfall and gusty winds. This activity will continue to track East Saturday before coming to an end during the afternoon. Afternoon ending the week with highs nearing 80 degrees, temperatures Saturday are forecast to only be in the 60s. Behind the front, a much colder air mass will settle into the region to round out the weekend!

Changes Ahead:

After enjoying mild temperatures to end the workweek, a change in the weather pattern will lead to unseasonably cold air being filtered into the region. Behind the front a trough will dig into the jetstream, leading to a dip into the jetstream this upcoming weekend.

Behind the cold front, winds will shift out of the north to the northwest, surging the unseasonably cold air into the region. This colder air will lead to high temperatures Sunday struggling to reach 60 degrees. Some of the coldest valley areas will end up staying in the upper 50s.

The Weather Authority is also monitoring Sunday and Monday’s low temperatures closely as model guidance is showing temperatures could fall into the upper 30s. For these temperatures to fall into the thirties conditions have to be right, meaning mainly clear skies and calm winds. It is important to note that we are still five to six days away from the time period when we could observe these temperatures so stick with the Weather Authority for the very latest information!