On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people were injured. Nineteen of the 21 deaths from that day happened along Airport Road between Memorial Parkway and Whitesburg Drive.

The Airport Road Tornado: 30 Years Later

The tornado damage path was 18.5 miles and produced nearly 100 million dollars of damage. The tornado destroyed 259 homes, 80 businesses and two schools while damaging another 278 homes, eight businesses, three churches and more than one thousand vehicles.

Gregg Stone’s Interview

News 19’s Chief Video Journalist, Gregg Stone shared his first-hand experience with Meteorologist Jessica Camuto. At the time of the F4 tornado, Gregg had been with the station for ten years.

An image that will always stick with Gregg is when he was “following a police officer as they are searching through debris trying to find people, trying to find survivors. All of a sudden lighting light up the sky. You see the movie theater that’s in front of us and it just lights up the whole area. Then it all comes into focus, that this is huge there’s a lot of damage here.”

Through the heartbreak and pain, the Madison County community pulled together in a time of need to support one another.

“It was interesting to me to watch people helping people. From law enforcement to emergency people to people who were looking for their neighbors to see if they were okay. Everybody was pulling together; it was just phenomenal to watch that no matter what they were going to take care of each other,” said Gregg.