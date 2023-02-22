Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley experienced the warmest air so far in the month of February this year. Multiple locations reached the 80s Wednesday, with Huntsville and Muscle Shoals breaking their old record high temperature! Huntsville’s observed high temperature was 81 degrees while Muscle Shoals reached 83 degrees.

Wednesday marked the fourth earliest 80-degree plus in the climatological record for Huntsville in February. The earliest Huntsville recorded a high temperature of over 80 degrees was on February 13th, 1926. Before Wednesday, the high temperature hadn’t hit 80 degrees since November!

It has been 105 days since we last had temperatures in the 80s. That was November 8th with a high of 84 in Huntsville and a high of 83 in the Shoals.

On this Wednesday, many of us have already reached the low 80s, some 20 degrees above where we should be this time of the year. We have shattered our record high temperature in Huntsville of 77 degrees set back in 2018. Temperatures are still rising this afternoon, and we will bring you the official high later this evening.

There is a chance that we could come close to records again tomorrow. Daytime highs are forecasted to once again reach the low 80s, nearing record highs. The records, many from the late 90s, are in the low 80s. Huntsville’s high for February 23rd is 83 set back in 1996, and the high for the Shoals was set back in 2012 at 83 degrees. With highs once again expected to near the low 80s tomorrow, we will have to closely watch for more records to be tied or broken.