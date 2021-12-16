Record December Warmth So Far

Christmas is in the air in North Alabama, but so far, the month has been unseasonably warm. Thursday’s high temperature in Huntsville matched the record high temperature of 73°. The last time it was this warm in mid-December was 2015.

2015 was also the warmest December on record in Huntsville so far, but if this year ended today, 2021 would claim that title.

The average high in Huntsville through December 15 is 64.9° this year, nearly a degree higher than 2015. Outside of this year, there have only been 4 years in the climate record for Huntsville that had an average high temperature for the month above 60°, but if this pattern holds, 2021 should easily become the 5th. Despite a brief respite from the mild weather to start next week, temperatures are expected to trend above average next week across most of the U.S.

We’ll have some chilly days mixed in with the mild weather as we round out 2021, but colder weather will be the exception, not the rule. At this rate, there’s a chance you may be wearing short sleeves on Christmas Day.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett