Record-breaking cold temperatures this weekend!

While many consider May to be the unofficial start of summer, it will feel more like winter in time for Mother’s Day Weekend!

This cold snap could mean frost for the usual cold spots! If you are consistently colder than the ‘airport temperature’ you see on TV, plan to protect gardens this weekend.

Saturday morning lows are expected to dip into the low 30s, and some locations — including Huntsville and Muscle Shoals — may break record low morning temperatures Saturday.

Don’t anticipate a big warm up for Saturday afternoon! While sunny skies will be in place, the reinforcing northerly winds will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, which is about 15 to 20 degrees below average.





In fact, both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals may set record low afternoon highs on Saturday! The record lowest afternoon high for May 9 in Huntsville is 63 degrees, as set in 1985. The record lowest afternoon high for Muscle Shoals on May 9 is 59 degrees, which was set in 1929.

Taking a look back at the historical data for the Tennessee Valley, here are some of the record minimum highs and lows recorded during previous cold snaps during this upcoming weekend.

May 9

Valley Head : High of 55° in 1914, Low of 31° in 1923

: High of 55° in 1914, Low of 31° in 1923 Scottsboro: High of 59° in 1906, Low of 35° in 1917

High of 59° in 1906, Low of 35° in 1917 Fayetteville: High of 59° in 1960, Low of 35° in 1960

High of 59° in 1960, Low of 35° in 1960 Muscle Shoals: High of 59° in 1929, Low of 38° in 1917

High of 59° in 1929, Low of 38° in 1917 Huntsville: High of 63° in 1985, Low of 38° in 1985

May 10

Valley Head: High of 63° in 1984, Low of 31° in 1966

High of 63° in 1984, Low of 31° in 1966 Scottsboro: High of 63° in 1961, Low of 32° in 1906

High of 63° in 1961, Low of 32° in 1906 Fayetteville: High of 61° in 1961, Low of 34° in 1980

High of 61° in 1961, Low of 34° in 1980 Muscle Shoals: High of 60° in 2010, Low of 35° in 1906

High of 60° in 2010, Low of 35° in 1906 Huntsville: High of 59° in 2010, Low of 36° in 1923

Cold, dry air sliding into the Tennessee Valley

Why is it so chilly this weekend?

A dome of high pressure is moving into the Southeast and will park over the Tennessee Valley this weekend. This high pressure system will consist of cold, dense air — resulting in an atmospheric pressure near 1024 millibars. The cold, dense air will spread through the Southeast, and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s for many locations in north Alabama and south middle Tennessee.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s once again during the morning on Mother’s Day, then gradually warm back into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb back into the “normal” territory next week.

Is this a ‘Blackberry Winter’?

Blackberry winter does not have a formal meteorological or climatological definition, but we know it when we see it! The blackberries are blooming and beginning to produce some fruit, and it’s getting cold. That’s about the size of it.

The ‘coldest’ May day on record in Huntsville was May 3, 1921. The high was 49ºF; the low was 44ºF that day.

For perspective, there have only been 12 occurrences of highs below 60ºF in Huntsville since 1907. As recently as May 5, 2017, afternoon highs only reached 53°F; morning lows dipped to 43° the following day.

– Christina

