Rainy Start To The New Week

We’re kicking off Sunday with scattered showers and storms, and those are going to keep coming in waves as we head through the rest of the week. The heaviest rain of the week will likely be the first half of the week for most. 1-3 inches of rain is likely across North Alabama this week. Some spots could receive a bit more than that though.

Today we’ll deal with off and on showers and storms, with the most widespread rain likely in the afternoon. All that rain keeps temperatures shy of the 80s today.

Our most widespread rain days will be Sunday-Tuesday, with waves of showers and storms moving through. It won’t rain everywhere all day long, but most of us get rain at some point every day today through at least Tuesday.

Rain chances will be quite high through the first half of the week. As we head into the end of the week, those rain chances get a bit closer to normal for this time of year, but there’s no apparent end to our daily chance for at least some scattered storms anytime soon.

