Rainy Pattern Sets In Across The Tennessee Valley

Latest high-resolution model runs suggest there will be a window where a few isolated storms can develop this afternoon from around 1pm to around 8 pm. The best chance for storms today would be east of I-65, so for those in The Shoals, this doesn’t look like a day where we’d expect much rain, but the summertime pattern keeps us on our feet. It’s best to stay aware of the weather this time of year.

A rainy pattern leading in to Independence Day

Multiple disturbances move through the Tennessee Valley this week, with a cut off upper low setting up across the Deep South as we head towards the end of the week.

Upper Low Brings Rainy Pattern Next Weekend

This pattern often brings more clouds, rain and storms, and leads to temperatures well below average. The next 7-10 days look pretty rainy across North Alabama.

More rain on the way

– Alex Puckett

