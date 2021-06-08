Rainy Pattern Continues

Showers and storms are moving across North Alabama this evening, and we’ll continue to see waves like this one as we head through the rest of the week. You can track showers and storms as they move through using our interactive radar on Live Alert 19 or with the map below.

We don’t necessarily expect severe weather over the next few days, but there could be some stronger storms that could produce lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds through the rest of the week.

More of the same through Friday; Drier Next Week

This pattern just won’t end this week. More waves of rain are on the way. In some ways it’s one of the easiest forecasts of the year. But in some ways, it’s one of the hardest. Timing out when the heavier showers and storms will move through, and where the heaviest rain will fall is not something we can do with a tremendous amount of skill in this kind of pattern. We can be pretty confident in rain on a particular day, but getting the exact timing and location right is not something we’re really capable of with any particular amount of skill. The good news, for those looking for drier weather anyways, is that we see rain chances trend down as we head into the start of next week. There may still be a few isolated downpours, but we won’t see as widespread rain as we see this week.

