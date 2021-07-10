Rainy Pattern Continues Into Next Week

This weekend will bring more scattered showers and storms. While Saturday won’t be quite as rainy as Friday was, a few scattered showers and storms will bubble up from late morning to early evening. I wouldn’t cancel any plans today, but be prepared to bring things indoors for a bit if a storm pops up.

Saturday Afternoon

Sunday will bring a bit higher rain chance. Rain chances steadily increase through the day, with scattered storms developing in the afternoon, and rain becoming a bit more widespread overnight, particularly from Fayetteville, Huntsville, and Decatur and points west.

Sunday Afternoon

We start out Monday with numerous showers and storms across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee, and those storms continue off and on through the day Monday.

Some storms over the next several days could be strong, capable of frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds.

The heaviest and most widespread rain Sunday through Monday will be in Northwest Alabama, but almost all of us will see at least some rain between Saturday and Monday. Rain chances continue through the rest of the week, but we do see storms become more isolated Wednesday through Friday.

All that rain Monday keeps temperatures well below average, with some spots struggling to get into the 80s. As rain chances trend down in the second half of the week, temperatures rebound into the upper 80s.

Rainfall totals could hit 4″ across parts of North-Central and Northwest Alabama over the next 7 days. We’ll be in the 1-3″ range across Northeast Alabama.

– Alex Puckett