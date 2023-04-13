Here we are again, getting ready to wrap up another week and more wet weather is on the way. The weekend will not be a complete washout, but there will be times when we get some showers and even some thunderstorms.

Showers and even a few isolated storms will be possible Thursday evening through the day on Friday. There should be a break from the rain come Saturday morning, with another system approaching the area Saturday night.

If you are looking to get out this weekend, then Saturday will be your best bet. Rain chances will pick up once again late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

After the rain on Sunday, things will start to turn dry and sunny again heading into the upcoming week. Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest on rain chances.