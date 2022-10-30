More showers will continue to move through our area during the day on Sunday. Showers will move through quickly and will not produce a lot of rainfall in most locations.

Rain today will be on and off again throughout the day. The entire day has a chance for some scattered showers, even though it will not rain all of the time.

Rainfall amounts will be very light across our area. Most locations will get close to 0.25 inches and a few locations may get upwards of 0.75 inches.

The cloud cover and the rain will help hold temperatures down into the middle and upper 60s across the area this afternoon. More light showers could move through during the overnight hours.

Halloween may feature a few lingering showers in the morning, especially over Northeast Alabama. However, we look to dry out by lunchtime and stay dry with a few clouds by trick-or-treat time. Trick-or-treating may be on the chilly side with temperatures in the 60s.