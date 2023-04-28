It is once again time for Panoply weekend, and there is a chance for some showers and storms. However, it will not rain all weekend and there will be some dry stretches.

If you plan to head out to Panoply on Friday night, conditions should remain dry. There is only a slim chance of an isolated shower, with a mix of sun and clouds through the evening. It will be one of the best times to get out and explore Panoply this weekend. Temperatures this evening will be comfortable, starting off in the middle 70s then dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s later this evening.

Most of Saturday will be dry, with only a slight chance of a shower or storm popping up across the region. Better rain chances come at the end of the day as a system to our south lifts to the northeast. This will bring a better chance for a few showers and storms into the overnight and early morning hours on Sunday.

A few showers will likely linger around into Sunday morning, but they should be moving out by Sunday afternoon. This will make for another great afternoon at Panoply, with clouds starting to clear by the afternoon.

