Rainfall Update: One Tropical System Changed Everything – All Caught Up!

It was tough to get rain this month. Besides heavy rain in the Shoals a couple of Sundays ago, we hadn’t had much. That changed in a hurry with the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta moving through. We went from 0.18″ to almost our entire monthly total in two days. Here is a look at the September calendar.

Historically, September is a dry month. At the same time, it’s the weak of hurricane season. It only takes one remnant tropical system to thwart a dry month. Some parts of the Tennessee Valley saw over five inches of rain since Wednesday evening. Huntsville International had over three inches almost giving us our monthly total within two days time.

It rained for 31 hours in a row with 71% of our monthly total for Thursday alone.

How Is 2020 Looking Now?

We passed our 2020 rain total! We average 54.34″ in a typical year. We are three inches past that. We transition back into the wet season by November and December.

Rain chances are down in the coming days. Get ready for the coolest air of the season by the end of next week! Looking forward to cooler temperatures, football, and frost? They all are in the forecast come October!

