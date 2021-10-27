Rainfall and strong winds expected Wednesday night into Thursday

A strong low-pressure system with an associated cold front, brought severe weather to portions of Oklahoma, Texas, & Louisiana late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. This system will continue to move eastward bringing the threat of rain and strong winds to the Tennessee Valley.

Wind Impacts Wednesday – Thursday

The risk for severe weather looks to stay to the south of the region, along the Gulf Coast, late tonight into Thursday. The main things we will see here in our area in rainfall and strong winds. Winds will increase and be sustained at times from 15-25 mph. Wind gusts by early Thursday morning could top out at 40 mph especially in the hilltop areas. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Tennessee Valley from 10 pm Wednesday night through 1 pm Thursday afternoon.

Wind Advisory in effect for the Tennessee Valley





Rain showers will overspread the area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Scattered rain showers will overspread the area through Thursday morning from west to east. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible, due to the amount of moisture that will be associated with this system. On average across the Tennessee Valley, we could see rainfall totals nearing an inch with isolated higher amounts possible. Breezy conditions will continue late Thursday even after the Wind Advisory ends.

The area of low pressure will continue to spin to the north of the region keeping the potential for scattered rain showers in the forecast through Saturday. It will also lead to a northerly wind direction ushering in some cooler air into the region. Temperatures by the end of the week look to hover 60 degrees.

What can we expect for Trick-Or-Treating?

Trick-Or-Treating in Decatur Thursday

Mother Nature could still play some tricks on us for Trick-Or-Treating plans in Decatur Thursday. Although the majority of the area looks to dry out by Thursday evening, spotty rain showers can’t be completely ruled out. Certainly will want to send your little monsters out with a jacket as temperatures will be around 60 degrees.



Halloween Weekend Forecast

For the remainder of the Tennessee Valley that will have trick-or-treating during the upcoming weekend, the weather looks a little better. Lingering rain showers will continue through Saturday afternoon before some drier air builds into the region. This being said, do not expect the evening to be a washout but still have an umbrella handy. Make sure to also have a jacket’s temperatures will be in the 50s across the area.

Plenty of treats weather-wise heading into the end of the weekend! Although temperatures will be on the cooler side by the time kids head out for trick-or-treating it will be dry and mainly clear. No need for any rain gear Sunday night!