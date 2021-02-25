Rain Takes Over the Tennessee Valley Late Thursday Night Into Friday

Our stretch of beautiful weather comes to an end shortly. Rain chances are up late Thursday night into Friday. Get ready for a soggy morning commute Friday. Rain chances taper off in the afternoon with more widely scattered showers still possible.

Very Wet Early Friday

Futurecast shows a wet morning commute with rain tapering off through the afternoon. We aren’t done yet. More rain is in the forecast through the weekend and we need to watch out for stronger storms across northwest Alabama on Friday night into early Saturday.

7am

Lunch time

Afternoon

What about stronger storms? The Storm Prediction Center has part of northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee under a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe weather late Friday night into early Saturday. This isn’t look like a big deal at this time. Be aware we could have some thunder and gusty winds across western zones and in Tennessee for that time period.

How much rain? We could see a lot with the rain of more scattered showers and storms through the weekend. The chance of rain continues into next week. We are shifting to a soggier pattern for sure!

