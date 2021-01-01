Rain & Storms Taper Off Through Late Morning & Afternoon

Thankfully we escaped New Year’s Day with just some heavy rain and a few storms. Severe weather stayed away. The Storm Prediction Center has the greater chance of stronger storms mainly east of the Tennessee Valley for the rest of the day.

Futurecast clears things out in a hurry. There could still be a few showers and isolated storm along the actual cold front later this morning through the afternoon. The chances for stronger storms is low though. Things look good later today into tonight.

10am

1pm

5pm

It will be a warm and breezy afternoon with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Enjoy it because it cools over the weekend. You can get the extended forecast by clicking here.

