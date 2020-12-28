Rain, some heavy storms for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

The greater risk of severe storms later this week appears to be south of the Tennessee Valley; however, the threat to North Alabama and Southern Tennessee is not zero.

Late Thursday

A storm system deepening/strengthening through midweek approaches Alabama and Tennessee on Thursday (New Year’s Eve). The ‘sure bet’ here is a lot of rain and a blustery south wind; the less-certain aspect is severe weather.

Set-ups like this usually mean more storms nearer the Gulf Coast, and that often reduces or eliminates the risk up this way. If it develops as we see it right now, that would mean being on alert for a storm or two that could get nasty as far north as Huntsville, Decatur and The Shoals, or even Fayetteville and Pulaski, Tennessee. The closer we get the more narrowly we can define where that threat exists, so just be aware that some storms could get rough New Year’s Eve into the pre-dawn hours of New Year’s Day.

Some of the nuts and bolts of this system…

A lot can change about a forecast for rain and storms over a few days, so let’s not get too terribly specific with definite statements on a Monday evening looking at something that won’t affect us at all for more than 72 hours.

So what factors will we be watching for changes that would increase the threat around here? It’s mainly the CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy). That’s the fuel needed to produce thunderstorms.

CAPE less than 500 J/kg is not remarkable, but it’s enough to be on alert Thursday night/Friday morning.

We’ll have the wind shear and the ‘muscle’ (dynamics creating rising air), but if the CAPE doesn’t catch up to it, we end up with a windy, rainy night and no severe storms. Right now, it looks borderline: maybe enough, maybe not for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

When will we know? The trend upward or downward in projected CAPE will help us determine whether the threat is real or not over the next few days.

The odds of severe weather are higher in South Alabama where there’s more warm, humid air to match the energy provided by the jet stream.

What about the wind? Thursday night into Friday morning, non-thunderstorm winds (just the wind blowing around this strong low) could gust over 30 miles per hour. That’s enough to cause some power outages, break tree branches, etc.

How much rain? We’re expecting 1-2″ of total rainfall between Thursday and early Friday morning. The heaviest rain would happen between 10 PM New Year’s Eve and 4 AM New Year’s Day.





-Jason

