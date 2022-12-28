The end of 2022 is nearing. Just a few more days to go before we start a brand new year, but could we ring in the new year on a wet note?

The end of the year looks to close out on the wet side. As warm, moist air begins to flow back into the Tennessee Valley and a cold front approaches by the end of the week, rain chances will start to go up.

We will see a chance for some rain showers beginning on Friday and lasting until Sunday. The best rain chances come on Friday night into Saturday morning as the next weather system moves into our area.

While New Year’s Day may be on the wet side, the majority of the showers may move out by midnight on Sunday. In total, most locations in our area could pick up close to one inch of rain, or even a little more in localized areas.

If you are making New Year’s Eve plans, don’t cancel them just yet, but stay up to date with the latest forecast from The Weather Authority.