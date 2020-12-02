Rain Returns Thursday and Friday

We get our next rain chance starting Thursday afternoon and scattered showers will remain possible through the first half of the day Friday as a cold front pushes through.

This looks to be our only chance of rain over the next 7 days. We dry out by this weekend, and stay dry into the start of next week.

Temperatures stay below average over the next 7 days. Our cold stretch continues with highs staying in the low 50s, and while we don’t have any hard freezes on our immediate horizon, we’ll see the temperature dip below 32° a few more times over the next several days.





Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook