It is shaping up to be a nice end to the workweek however, our next system is already setting up over the West Coast. Parts of California are dealing with heavy rain, damaging winds, and some snow.

This system will start to track into the Rockies by Friday, then drop down into the Southern Plains by Saturday. Then, the system will bring some showers to the Tennesee Valley late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Locally, rain looks to begin late Saturday evening and continue into Sunday morning. Showers will pick-up overnight and into the early morning hours, with a few showers lingering into the afternoon hours on Sunday.

While we are not expecting severe storms from this system, there will be some rainfall across the region. Rainfall totals look to amount to close to an inch across the area. There are a few areas that could see higher amounts from some heavier showers.

The Weather Authority will continue to track this system as it makes its way to the Tennessee Valley. Stay with us for up-to-date forecasts.