Another system will make its way to the Tennesee Valley this weekend. The weekend as a whole will not be a washout, but Sunday could be.

A cold front will start to move our way Saturday night, bringing in some clouds. Saturday should remain dry, but overnight rain will start to move into the area.

This system will be slow to move out, so the rain will likely last the majority of the day on Sunday. Rainfall amounts will likely be close to one inch with some localized areas that may get more than one inch.