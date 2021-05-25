Rain On The Way This Week, But Memorial Day Weekend Looking Nice

It’s been since May 9 that we’ve had what I’d consider meaningful rainfall in Huntsville, but that looks to change this week. It could change as early as tomorrow for some across the Tennessee Valley. Showers and storms move in Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening from Northeast Mississippi and Southwest Tennessee, but as those showers and storms move east through the evening they run out of steam. If you’re east of Huntsville, your odds of seeing rain are much lower than those to the West.

After a few hit or miss downpours in the heat of the day Thursday, our best chance of rain this week and our best rain setup since May 9 will come with a cold front on Friday. Ahead of that front, showers and storms move through. This may not be a particularly heavy rain, with most of us seeing less than an inch of rainfall, but it will be a bit more evenly spread out than Wednesday’s showers and storms.

Behind that front, cooler and drier air filters in from the north. That will (at least for the most part) shut down rain as we head into Memorial Day weekend, and bring a substantial cool-down over the weekend too!

I’m keeping a 10% chance for a shower in the forecast to account for the chance a shower lingers into Saturday morning, and again on Memorial Day as moisture begins to build back in, but overall the holiday weekend looks dry and cool.

