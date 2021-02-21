Rain Moves In Late Tonight

Temperatures continue their upward climb today. For the first time since February 11, Huntsville will see highs in the 50s.

It’s been quite a stretch of cold weather! Sunny weather continues through this afternoon, but clouds fill in this evening ahead of our next cold front. Showers move in after midnight tonight in the Shoals and Northwest Alabama, and continue East into Monday morning. Click through the slideshow to get an idea of how we think these showers time out.

Things dry out by Monday afternoon, and there’s some nicer, warmer weather on the horizon. You can get more on the forecast for next week in our Forecast Discussion.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook