Rain Likely Tuesday – Stronger Storms Likely On Thursday

Rain is likely on Tuesday. This will be rain and possible storms. The greater chance of stronger storms will be on Thursday.

Thursday is the next best chance of strong to severe storms across the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined the southeast with a threat of damaging winds and possible tornadoes for Thursday afternoon. It’s important to note that all of the Tennessee Valley has a chance of storms. Don’t concentrate on the highlighted area. This will change by Thursday.

Here is a look at futurecast for Thursday. This will likely be a line of strong to severe storms Thursday that track from west to east across the viewing audience. Strong winds, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes will be in play. It’s only Monday, but be aware of the chance of severe weather later this week.

Noon Thursday

5pm Thursday

