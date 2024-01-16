The Weather Authority team is tracking a chance of rain and possible freezing rain on Thursday. Data is consistent with precipitation moving through our area and depending on the exact timing, freezing rain may be a concern. Data shows the threat of freezing rain by late morning in northwest Alabama. This is because temperatures aloft support liquid precipitation but at the surface, temperatures will be below freezing.

Temperatures look to start out in the teens Thursday morning and climb to the upper 30s and low 40s in the afternoon. As temperatures rise, the threat of freezing rain will diminish but rain will still occur. Freezing rain may also occur along the TN/AL border and in the higher terrain. We’ll continue to update you on this threat as we get new information.

Of course, any rain that falls through the day may re-freeze Thursday night as temperatures drop back to the 20s. Another arctic air mass will arrive by the weekend, with single-digit temperatures again by Saturday morning.